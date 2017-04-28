« Ford introduces new Intelligent Speed Limiter in Europe | Main | Schaeffler highlights latest version of UniAir electrohydraulic valve control at Vienna »

FTA announces $55M for FY 2017 Low-No funding

28 April 2017

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced the availability of $55 million of Fiscal Year 2017 funds (FTA-2017-003-TPM-LowNo) for the purchase or lease of low- or no-emission vehicles as well as related equipment or facilities (Low-No). Only $31.5 million is available under the Continuing Resolution that expires on 28 April 28 2017.

The main purpose of the Low-No Program is to support the transition of the US transit fleet to the lowest polluting and most energy efficient transit vehicles. The Low-No Program provides funding to State and local governmental authorities for the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses, including acquisition, construction, and leasing of required supporting facilities.

Eligible applicants are designated recipients of FTA grants, states, local governmental authorities and Indian Tribes.

Maximum Federal participation in the costs of leasing or acquiring a transit bus financed under the Low-No Program is 85% of the total transit bus cost. Maximum Federal participation in the cost of leasing or acquiring low or no emission bus- related equipment and facilities such as recharging or refueling facilities is 90% of the net project cost of the equipment or facilities.

Eligible projects include projects or programs of projects in an eligible area for:

Purchasing or leasing low or no emission buses; acquiring low or no emission buses with a leased power source; constructing or leasing facilities and related equipment for low or no emission buses; constructing new public transportation facilities to accommodate low or no emission buses; or rehabilitating or improving existing public transportation facilities to accommodate low or no emission buses.

In FY 2016, the program received applications for 101 projects requesting a total of $446 million. Twenty projects were funded at a total of $55 million.