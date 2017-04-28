« FTA announces $55M for FY 2017 Low-No funding | Main | Siemens to acquire a leading software provider for public transportation, mobility and logistics »

Schaeffler highlights latest version of UniAir electrohydraulic valve control at Vienna

28 April 2017

At the Vienna Motor Symposium, Schaeffler is highlighting the latest generation of its UniAir fully-variable electrohydraulic valve control system, first introduced in volume production in 2009. The latest generation of UniAir also now allows vehicles in the upper-class automobile market to operate more economically and with lower emissions.

UniAir controls the engine valves based on cycles and offers an extended range of strategic options for matching engine operation to specific situations and requirements. This technology makes it possible to achieve significant reductions in fuel consumption and emissions, as well as a significant improvement in torque curves. By using UniAir, customized operating strategies for modern combustion processes, such as the Miller and Atkinson cycles, can also be realized in accordance with customer requirements.

In a conventional valve control system, the cams of the rotating intake camshaft open and close the valves. The air required for the combustion process is controlled by the position of a throttle valve. The main disadvantages of this system are energy wastage and slow adjustment to the continuously changing driving conditions.

In the UniAir system, the intake valves are not controlled directly by the intake camshaft, but indirectly via intermediate hydraulic chambers. These chambers open the valves by means of oil pressure. If this pressure is discharged by a controlled solenoid valve, the intake valve will not open even if the cam is in the lift phase.

In an example of potential, a newly-developed Jaguar Ingenium four-cylinder gasoline engine series features the UniAir system combined for the first time with two hydraulic camshaft phasing units.

The additional degree of freedom offered by the system with its optimized mass design means that the engine can operate in an even broader spectrum of the data map with optimum efficiency. This means, for example, that the engine can be switched off in start-stop operation and can be started again at lightening speed keeping vibrations in both instances to a minimum.

Another advantage of the technology is the fast and precise control of the valves to match the relevant cycle. This allows an instant increase in torque without impairing the efficiency of the engine due to the significant retardation of the ignition timing.

With the Jaguar Land Rover Ingenium gasoline engine, we have successfully completed the first stage on the way back to producing our engines in-house. The close collaboration with Schaeffler has made a significant contribution here. The engine scores points with its outstanding driving behavior, excellent performance, and reduced fuel consumption. —Ron Lee, Powertrain Director in the Development department at Jaguar

From the finger follower through to the fully-variable UniAir valve control system, Schaeffler offers a modular system for variability in the valve train. Complemented by decades of experience in vibration damping, a high level of driving comfort is also guaranteed in demanding operating modes. Optimum interaction between the technologies is a decisive factor for ensuring further reductions in fuel consumption and emissions.