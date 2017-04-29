« Oita team develops new process for producing hydrogen from ammonia without external heat source | Main

Print this post

DENSO and IBIDEN to collaborate on next-generation vehicle exhaust systems and vehicle electrification

29 April 2017

Global automotive supplier DENSO Corporation and electronics and ceramics company IBIDEN Co., Ltd. formed a capital and business alliance jointly to develop next-generation vehicle exhaust systems. This collaboration will combine IBIDEN’s advantages in high-performance ceramic materials with DENSO’s advantages in developing products as systems to develop high-performance, simple and low-cost vehicle exhaust systems.

DENSO will acquire the treasury stock of IBIDEN through a third-party allocation. In addition, to respond to an increasingly diverse range of powertrains, DENSO and IBIDEN will consider collaboration in the area of vehicle electrification to make vehicle electrification more efficient.

This capital and business alliance will enable the two companies to pool their accumulated technological strengths to speed up the development of high-performance vehicle exhaust systems for internal combustion engines, including gasoline, diesel, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid engines.

DENSO has developed and provided systems components to better control the intake, power, and exhaust events in the operating cycle of gasoline and diesel engines. Meanwhile, IBIDEN has focused on its ceramic business and developed high-performance ceramic materials, such as for diesel particulate filters (DPF), for the exhaust system of diesel engines.