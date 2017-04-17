« UK 5*StarS consortium to focus on automotive cybersecurity in autonomous and connected vehicles | Main
Michelin brings back Challenge Bibendum event as Movin’On
17 April 2017
After a three-year hiatus, Michelin is rebooting the venerable Challenge Bibendum sustainable mobility event. The new Movin’On by Michelin, a global summit for action on the future of mobility, will be held in Montreal, Canada on 13-15 June 2017.
The first Challenge Bibendum took place in 1998 with a course that ran from Clermont-Ferrand to Paris. The event showcased 50 low-emission cars that traveled a total of 600 kilometers (373 miles) in three days. Michelin then hosted a second Challenge Bibendum in 2000. This event drew a field of 32 electric, hybrid, fuel cell, diesel and natural gas powered vehicles from nearly all the world’s major vehicle manufacturers and top design houses.
From there, Michelin took the event to the US, Germany, China and Brazil, with the most recent Challenge Bibendum having been held in 2014 in Chengdu, China. In 2014, Michelin also established the online Michelin Challenge Bibendum collaborative community.
The 2017 Movin’On continues the nearly 20-year legacy of innovation in mobility established by Michelin Challenge Bibendum, and is part of the permanent ecosystem launched by Michelin in 2014, the Michelin Open Lab, where communities of interest are formed to work on specific mobility projects.
For the 2017 event, Michelin expects more than 3,000 participants from 35+ countries, public organizations, academics, corporations, start-ups and public authorities, including major city representatives from around the world.
Movin’On 2017 will examine various themes in the future of urban mobility:
New experiences in transportation. Key topics will include collaborative mobility; new user experiences; multimodal transportation; and innovative business models.
Intelligent mobility. Key topics include big data and open data; autonomous vehicles; deep learning and predictive technology; integrated mobility; and Factory 4.0.
Moonshots in mobility. New technologies such as drones, vacuum tube transport (Hyperloop-style) and reusable rockets could transform transportation and have a significant impact on existing infrastructure and on the way space is shared among people and transportation. Movin’On will explore the technologies and their social and economic ramifications, including the impact on both the public and private sectors.
Circular economy. The principles of the circular economy help reduce the environmental impact of the transportation industry while generating economic potential, notably through the optimization of manufacturing models. Movin’On will assemble circular economy thinkers, public transportation decision-makers and sustainable development experts to expand on the economic and environmental benefits of the circular economy and work against planned obsolescence.
Regulatory and policy incentives. Key topics include: measuring the environmental impact of actions; financing future solutions; new regulatory tools and financial incentives; and cities as key players in sustainable mobility.
Safe, clean and effective mobility for all. Key topics include electric and lighter transportation modes; development of adapted infrastructures; and improving road safety
April 17, 2017 in Conferences and other events | Permalink | Comments (1)
Comments
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Good news, keeps the concept in the public eye. Of course the Wrong Wingers will label it "tree huggers".
Posted by: SJC | April 17, 2017 at 11:46 AM