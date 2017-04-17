« UK 5*StarS consortium to focus on automotive cybersecurity in autonomous and connected vehicles | Main

Michelin brings back Challenge Bibendum event as Movin’On

17 April 2017

After a three-year hiatus, Michelin is rebooting the venerable Challenge Bibendum sustainable mobility event. The new Movin’On by Michelin, a global summit for action on the future of mobility, will be held in Montreal, Canada on 13-15 June 2017.

The first Challenge Bibendum took place in 1998 with a course that ran from Clermont-Ferrand to Paris. The event showcased 50 low-emission cars that traveled a total of 600 kilometers (373 miles) in three days. Michelin then hosted a second Challenge Bibendum in 2000. This event drew a field of 32 electric, hybrid, fuel cell, diesel and natural gas powered vehicles from nearly all the world’s major vehicle manufacturers and top design houses.

From there, Michelin took the event to the US, Germany, China and Brazil, with the most recent Challenge Bibendum having been held in 2014 in Chengdu, China. In 2014, Michelin also established the online Michelin Challenge Bibendum collaborative community.

The 2017 Movin’On continues the nearly 20-year legacy of innovation in mobility established by Michelin Challenge Bibendum, and is part of the permanent ecosystem launched by Michelin in 2014, the Michelin Open Lab, where communities of interest are formed to work on specific mobility projects.

For the 2017 event, Michelin expects more than 3,000 participants from 35+ countries, public organizations, academics, corporations, start-ups and public authorities, including major city representatives from around the world.

