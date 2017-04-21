« Hyundai launches new subscription program for Ioniq Electric | Main | SunLine Transit receives $12.5M for five H2-powered buses, H2 generating station in Coachella Valley »

New Silexica SLX Automotive design tools feature Infineon TriCore models

21 April 2017

Silexica, a provider of multicore software design automation addressing complex, multicore platforms, released of its new SLX Automotive Development package, which provides programming support for multicore automotive software. New features include source-level static/dynamic analysis and visualization of inter-component dependencies in automotive applications (i.e., dependencies across runnables and tasks), visualization of multicore runnable schedules, and compatibility with AUTOSAR configuration files, among others.

The SLX Automotive Development package integrates seamlessly with all other tools in the SLX IDE (integrated development environment), and also provides interactive source code navigation for complex multicore automotive projects.

The SLX Automotive Development package also features high-level models of the Infineon TriCore 1.6P architecture and Aurix TC297T multicore SoC (system on a chip). These models enable fast and accurate cross-target performance and communication overhead estimation during parallelization and distribution analyzes. The new platform models are also compatible with the SLX Mapper, SLX Parallelizer and SLX Explorer.

With its high-performing hexa-core architecture and its advanced features for connectivity, security and embedded safety, our TriCore-based microcontroller family AURIX is key to the fully automated and purely electric car. Infineon appreciates the efficiency and automation that Silexica’s tools bring to the complex task of programming and distributing code over multi-processor based platforms helping to make vehicles of every class automated and purely electric. —Ralf Ködel, Director Vehicle Assistance Systems at Infineon Technologies AG

We understand that the complexity of programming and code distribution for automotive applications will continue to increase dramatically as automotive multicore platforms are moving towards a central supercomputer. Our tools bring a new level of automation to this challenge while cutting development time and increasing efficiency. —Maximilian Odendahl, Silexica CEO

In January 2017, Silexica joined the Automotive Open System Architecture (AUTOSAR), a worldwide development partnership of vehicle manufacturers, suppliers and other companies from the electronics, semiconductor and software industry. The company also participates in the ARAMiS II Project, a large-scale research project with a goal to create tools, methodologies, infrastructure and solutions for structured multicore development. Silexica is leading the work package “Multicore Tools: Parallelization.”

Silexica is a privately held company with offices in Silicon Valley, Germany, Japan, South Korea and China.