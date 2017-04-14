« Berkeley Lab working with Alphabet Energy to develop a low-cost thermoelectric system | Main | NREL researchers capture excess photon energy to produce solar fuels; higher efficiency water-splitting for H2 »

Print this post

Solvay, Bentley, Penso partner on lightweight architecture

14 April 2017

A consortium including Solvay, Bentley and Penso has been awarded a multi-million pound grant by the UK government Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) for the Flexible Lightweight Architecture for Volume Applications (FLAVA) automotive project.

FLAVA will develop the composite design, material and manufacturing technologies required to implement a modular, multi-material Body-In-White structure suited for large production volume.

The project, through the manufacture of composite intensive vehicle prototypes, will demonstrate the technical and commercial solutions required to meet emission legislation with design flexibility, structural integration, lightweighting, vehicle assembly and logistics simplification.

This will demonstrate the capability of a composite supply chain to offer manufacturing processes that meet Automotive OEM quality, serial production rate and total cost of ownership requirements in standard OEM production facilities.