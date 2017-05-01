« ZAF Energy nickel zinc battery in field testing with truck manufacturer | Main | Cummins Westport announces MY 2018 natural gas engine line-up; near zero NOx »

DOE: 58% of BEV sales in US in 2016 were large cars and standard SUVs; PHEVS mainly compact and midsize

1 May 2017

The largest share of all-electric vehicle (EV) sales in calendar year 2016 in the US were large cars (35%) and standard sport utility vehicles (SUV)(23%), according to figures gathered by the US Department of Energy (DOE). Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) sales were mainly compact and midsize cars, with 42% and 40% of the market share, respectively.

Of the nearly 347,000 hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) sold in 2016, close to three-quarters were midsize cars. There were 17.3 million light vehicles sold in the United States in 2016—more than half were SUVs, pickups, and vans.

