Honda to supply power units to Sauber F1 Team from 2018 on

1 May 2017

Honda Motor will supply power units to the Swiss Sauber F1 Team as a customer starting from the 2018 season of the FIA Formula One World Championship (F1). Ferrari is Sauber’s current, and long-time, partner; Sauber will end that relationship after this season.

Through this new supply agreement, which had been under discussion since Sauber made an initial proposal, Honda will further accelerate its pursuit of energy management technologies and improvement of the competitive strength of its power unit.

In addition to the partnership with McLaren which began in 2015, Honda will begin supplying power units to Sauber as a customer team starting from next year. This will be a new challenge in Honda’s F1 activities. In order to leverage the benefits of supplying to two teams to the maximum extent, we will strengthen the systems and capabilities of both of our two development operations, namely HRD Sakura and the operation in Milton Keynes. We will continue our challenges so that our fans will enjoy seeing a Honda with dominant strength as soon as possible. —Katsuhide Moriyama, Chief Officer, Brand and Communication Operations,Honda Motor