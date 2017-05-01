« Transphorm showcasing new automotive-grade AEC-Q101-qualified GaN FET for PHEVs and EVs | Main | DOE: 58% of BEV sales in US in 2016 were large cars and standard SUVs; PHEVS mainly compact and midsize »

ZAF Energy nickel zinc battery in field testing with truck manufacturer

1 May 2017

ZAF Energy Systems Inc. (ZAF), developer of a rechargeable Nickel Zinc (NiZn) battery, announced that it is in field testing with a leading US manufacturer of commercial trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. The testing began in Q1 2017 with ZAF passing the manufacturer’s rigid battery performance testing requirements and is currently in field tests that will end in the third quarter of 2017.

The field tests will put the NiZn batteries through real world operational situations such as high-temperature use, regenerative braking, and extended use in a Class 8 sleeper truck.

During the testing, four ZAF NiZn batteries will take on the same workload as the eight lead acid batteries that are typically used in eighteen-wheel commercial long haul trucks. The reduction in the number of batteries translates to an estimated weight savings of 480 pounds.

ZAF’s system also fully supports 10-hour cycles for mandatory rest periods, regenerative braking, removes the need for engine driven accessories, and eliminates the possibility of alternator failures. The NiZn battery also reduces life cycle maintenance costs by 50% due to idle reduction.

ZAF is now heavily engaged with several large multi-national trucking companies, further proving the significant value opportunity we create for our partners and customers through value-added battery solutions. We believe that our battery technology can remove certain barriers from outdated battery chemistries that are impairing the trucking industry to enable the electrification of next generation trucks and drive improved fuel efficiency. —Dave Wilkins, Chief Strategy Officer of ZAF Energy Systems

ZAF’s nickel-zinc battery weighs significantly less yet yields twice the storage capacity and three times the power of the conventional lead-acid batteries that are used for commercial trucking, start-stop delivery vehicles, and deep-cycle industrial and recreational applications. On a life cost per kilowatt-hour basis, it is half the cost of lead acid.