China team develops efficient multifunctional catalyst for conversion of CO2 to gasoline-range hydrocarbons
2 May 2017
A research team led by Dr. Jian Sun and Prof. Qingjie Ge at the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics in China has developed an efficient, stable, and multifunctional Na-Fe3O4/HZSM-5 catalyst for the direct production of gasoline-range hydrocarbons from CO2 hydrogenation. This catalyst exhibited 78% selectivity to C5-C11 as well as low (4%) CH4 at a CO2 conversion of 22% under industrial relevant conditions.
The gasoline fractions are mainly isoparaffins and aromatics, thus favoring the octane number. Moreover, the multifunctional catalyst exhibited a remarkable stability for 1,000 h on stream, showing potential to be a promising industrial catalyst for CO2 conversion to liquid fuels. An open-access paper on their work is published in the journal Nature Communications.
Because CO2 is a fully oxidized, thermodynamically stable and chemically inert molecule, the activation of CO2 and its hydrogenation to hydrocarbons or other alcohols are challenging tasks. Most research to date has therefore focused on selective hydrogenation of CO2 to short-chain products, while few have tackled conversion to long-chain gasoline-range hydrocarbons. The key to such a process is a highly efficient catalyst.
The Dalian multi-functional catalyst provides three types of active sites (Fe3O4, Fe5C2 and acid sites), which cooperatively catalyze a tandem reaction. The team found that the appropriate proximity of three types of active sites plays a crucial role in the successive and synergetic catalytic conversion of CO2 to gasoline.
During CO2 hydrogenation, CO2 is initially reduced to CO by hydrogen via the reverse water-gas shift (RWGS) on Fe3O4 sites, followed by a subsequent hydrogenation of CO to α-olefins via Fischer–Tropsch synthesis (FTS) on Fe5C2 sites. The olefin intermediates generated on the iron-based catalyst then diffuse to the zeolite acid sites, on which they undergo oligomerization, isomerization and aromatization. The gasoline-range isoparaffins and aromatics are selectively formed and finally diffuse out of zeolite pores.
This work was financially supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China, and the Hundred-Talent Program of DICP, Chinese Academy of Sciences.
Still, these is no cheap synthetic gasoline for sale anywhere. They could have made some and see how it cost per gallon. till then refuse to buy any new car ever till they lower the price of gasoline and other fuels dramaticaly and do not buy costly plug-in where you end-up paying more in final.
Posted by: gorr | May 02, 2017 at 09:08 AM
It is how you create the hydrogen, if you can make it with excess renewable and sell the oxygen it might be cost effective some day. There are gigawatt hours of excess renewable because utilities will not throttle back fossil plants.
Posted by: SJC | May 02, 2017 at 10:17 AM
It only takes out 22% of the CO2.
So you can't use it at the exhaust of a power station and significantly clean the output.
Pity.
(Or have I missed something ?)
Posted by: mahonj | May 02, 2017 at 10:26 AM
You can get more pure CO2 from an ethanol plant, bakery or lots of different bio sources.
Posted by: SJC | May 02, 2017 at 11:08 AM
