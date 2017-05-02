« Cummins Westport announces MY 2018 natural gas engine line-up; near zero NOx | Main | Blue Bird first to offer school buses with Allison Transmission’s FuelSense 2.0 to optimize fuel economy »

Print this post

Propel Fuels promoting E85 in California with “105 Octane Tour”; $1.05/gallon

2 May 2017

Propel Fuels is launching a “105 Octane Tour” this week in California, offering Flex Fuel E85 for $1.05 per gallon at several retail locations to drive awareness of the fuel’s high octane rating which provides increased power and acceleration, while reducing emissions and air pollution.

E85’s octane rating is considerably higher than premium gasoline (105 vs. 91 octane) and can increase vehicle horsepower and acceleration in higher compression engines designed to take advantage of the fuel properties.

Dates and Propel locations for the 105 Octane Tour include:

3 May, 10am-2pm - Citrus Heights (7741 Auburn Blvd.)

10 May, 10am-2pm - Florin (8062 Florin Rd.)

17 May, 10am-2pm - Roseville (999 Sunrise Ave.)

7 June, 10am-2pm - Placerville (151 Main St.)

14 Jun, 10am-2pm - West Sacramento/Harbor Point (705 Harbor Pointe Pl.)



Propel has a 70% share of the E85 market in California.