Ryder to be strategic service partner for electric truck and drone manufacturer Workhorse Group

2 May 2017

Ryder System, Inc., a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, will be the strategic service partner for Workhorse Group Inc., an Ohio-based battery-electric truck and drone manufacturer. Ryder will be the exclusive maintenance provider for Workhorse’s entire light- and medium-duty range-extended electric vehicle fleet in North America and will provide a combination of warranty and maintenance services as part of Ryder’s SelectCare fleet maintenance portfolio.

Ryder will also serve as the primary distributor in North America for Workhorse’s E-100 and E-GEN range-extended medium-duty vehicles, as well as the W-15 electric pickup truck. (Earlier post.)

Through its partnership with Workhorse, Ryder expands its leadership in advanced vehicle technology, strengthening its ability to provide customers with the most flexibility, choice, and control in fleet management, as well as innovative solutions to help them reach their sustainability goals. The new partnership will provide Workhorse with access to a superior level of maintenance solutions at hundreds of Ryder service locations throughout North America. Through Ryder SelectCare maintenance, Workhorse will be able to maximize uptime, lower costs, and keep their customers’ businesses moving.

Workhorse manufactures and sells the E-100 battery-electric and E-GEN range-extended electric vehicles. The Workhorse E-100 and E-GEN medium-duty vehicles are currently available to customers in North America and the W-15 electric pickup truck is expected to be in production in late 2018. The company also manufactures fully integrated truck-launched, FAA-compliant unmanned aerial systems (UAS) delivery drones.