Constellium providing lightweight aluminium solutions for new BMW 5 Series

3 May 2017

Constellium N.V. announced that it supplies aluminium automotive body sheets and crash management systems for the new BMW 5 Series, including its hybrid and touring models. The latest edition of the iconic BMW 5 Series saves 137 pounds (62 kg) compared to the previous model due to the use of lightweight materials.

Constellium is the primary supplier of aluminium Automotive Body Sheet for the BMW 5 Series, providing the coils used for the inner and outer applications such as doors, roofs, fenders, deck lids and structural parts. In addition, Constellium designed and produces the rear Crash Management System, including an integrated holder for the exhaust system.

For the hood outer panel and fenders, Constellium provides Surfalex with high surface quality and specific hemming and roping properties, which allow sporty designs that are sharp, sleek and striking.

For the inner hood, the superior formability and mechanical resistance of the materials solution enable efficient processing of complex shapes.

Aluminium is ideal for crash management systems because it provides superior energy absorption to help protect vehicle occupants in the event of a collision. It also has a crash behavior that helps reduce damage to the vehicle and therefore minimizes repair costs. The bumper beam and crash boxes are extruded components, allowing Constellium to design a product that is not only lightweight, but also engineered to customer specifications in terms of size, shape, package space and strength.

The new BMW 5 Series features Constellium’s most advanced rear crash management system with extrusions made of Constellium’s patented high-strength 6000-series crushable alloys, said Lionel Chapis, Constellium’s Managing Director for Automotive Structures.