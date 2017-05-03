« Proterra begins first autonomous bus program in the US | Main | Groupe PSA and nuTonomy form strategic partnership to test fully autonomous vehicles in Singapore »

Volkswagen Group and CNG operators join to support growth of CNG mobility; 10x increase in German CNG fleet by 2025

3 May 2017

The Volkswagen Group and operators of CNG filling stations and gas networks in Germany have signed a joint declaration of intent, committing themselves to the extension of CNG mobility. The signers, together with other vehicle manufacturers, are working to grow the CNG vehicle fleet in Germany tenfold to 1 million vehicles by 2015.

Further, the initiative aims to increase the filling station network in Germany from 900 locations today to 2,000 by 2025. The expansion will also be promoted in other European countries.

Its short-term availability makes natural gas an important component of our overall strategy for eco-friendly mobility of the future. Owing to the addition of methane from renewable resources, the propellant can gradually become even greener. This makes it an important constituent of the energy revolution in the transport sector in the long run, too. —Dr Ulrich Eichhorn, head of research and development at Volkswagen

The statement was signed by Volkswagen Group, E.ON Gas Mobil GmbH, Gazprom NGV Europe GmbH, Gazu GmbH, ONTRAS Gastransport GmbH, Open Grid Europe GmbH, Pitpoint B.V. and TOTAL Deutschland GmbH.

The partners aim to win even more companies over to the collaboration.