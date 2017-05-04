« ABB providing two fast chargers for Scania buses in Östersund, Sweden | Main | Singapore Airlines & CAAS partner on “Green Package” flights; biofuels, optimized operations and fuel-efficient A350-950 »

Four China OEMs select Efficient Drivetrains for PHEV systems for buses

4 May 2017

Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI), a developer of plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle drivetrain solutions, has been selected by four major OEMs in China to integrate its EDI PowerDrive 6000 systems into 8- and 12-meter buses across multiple territories. The company will be supplying its EDI PowerDrive Plug-in Hybrid Electric (PHEV) drivetrains and EDI PowerSuite vehicle control software to Shaanxi Automotive; Ankai; Xiamen Jinlong; and Yaxing Motors as the companies work to rapidly offer electrified buses in response to government mandates.

As government regulations and subsidy programs in China continue to drive electrification of vehicle platforms, bus OEMs are looking for partners to enable them to rapidly comply with mandates requiring them to reduce emissions significantly over the next 10 years. The selection of EDI technology by four major OEMs follows the company’s successful delivery of its largest production order of 40 bus drivetrains-placed in Q1 of this year, built on the Yaxing Motors platform for the city of Jiangsu Sheyang. The city buses will be deployed in replacement of standard diesel buses, and will reduce fuel consumption and emissions by over 40% when compared to their traditional counterpart.

As part of its China bus initiative, EDI has worked to qualify its drivetrain technology with a wide range of cities, allowing the company to compete on a broad scale. As the year progresses, EDI will continue to work to expand commercial bus deployments to territories across China and Taiwan. Working in conjunction with its new OEM partners, EDI expects to close orders for several hundred more bus drivetrains by Q3 of this year.

Since its initial work in China in 2010, EDI has continued to deliver successful vehicle integration programs and drivetrain solutions for some of the country’s largest vehicle manufacturers spanning Class-2 through 8. To date, the company has built CNG PHEV city buses, PHEV Port Trucks, PHEV Cement Mixers, PHEV Sport Utility Vehicles, and light duty trucks. EDI will continue to grow its technology and business footprint in China with offices in Wuxi, Shanghai, and Beijing.

The EDI PowerDrive 6000 has logged more than 2 million miles in a commercial fleet setting of city buses deployed in rural and city routes. The same drivetrain system received government certification after undergoing durability testing in late 2015.

The electrification of vehicles in China continues to accelerate rapidly, with the continuation of government subsidy programs. Industry reports denote 2016 electrified buses grew to approximately 116,000 units in 2016—20% of the overall bus market, with forecasts that the China bus market will reach over 200,000 PHEV and EV vehicles by 2020, and reach full electrification by 2027.