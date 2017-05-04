« IAV says new version of modular electric drive can boost range 5-10% vs system with fixed transmission ratio | Main | Researchers say policies to curb short-lived climate pollutants could yield major health benefits; methane and black carbon »

Average new-vehicle fuel economy in US up 0.1 mpg in April

4 May 2017

The average fuel economy (window-sticker value) of new vehicles sold in the US in April was 25.3 mpg (9.29 l/100 km)—up 0.1 mpg from the value for March, according to the latest monthly report from Dr. Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle at University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute (UMTRI).

The value for April is up 5.2 mpg since October 2007 (the first month of their monitoring), but down 0.2 mpg from the peak of 25.5 mpg (9.22 l/100 km) reached in August 2014.

The University of Michigan Eco-Driving Index (EDI)—an index that estimates the average monthly emissions of greenhouse gases generated by an individual US driver—was 0.85 in February 2017, up 0.01 from the value for January 2017 (the lower the value the better). This value indicates that the average new-vehicle driver produced 15% lower emissions in February 2017 than in October 2007, but 7% higher emissions than the record low reached in November 2013.

The EDI takes into account both vehicle fuel economy and distance driven (the latter relying on data that are published with a two-month lag).