California Assemblyman files ballot initiative to repeal California gas tax increase

5 May 2017

California Assemblyman Travis Allen (R-Huntington Beach) filed ballot initiative to repeal the recently signed $52 billion gas tax (earlier post) and move it to a vote in 2018.

The new tax measure will raise the tax on gasoline from $0.18 per gallon to $0.30 per gallon. It will also raise annual vehicle registration fees by up to a $175. Taxes on diesel will climb from $0.20 to $0.36 cents a gallon, with the diesel sales tax climbing from 1.75% to 5.75%. Beginning in 2020, hybrid and electric cars will be faced with a $100 annual fee.

The ballot initiative would repeal the recently enacted SB 1 in its entirety. Under California law, the Attorney General has 65 days to write a title and summary of the initiative for the November 2018 ballot, and the initiative’s proponents have 150 days to gather 365,880 valid California signatures to qualify the repeal for the November 2018 ballot.