DeepMap raises $25M in Series A, $32M to date; high-definition mapping for safe autonomy

5 May 2017

DeepMap—a team of senior Google and Apple mapping and cloud infrastructure software engineers and LiDAR pioneers—announced a $25-million Series A round led by Accel, with participation from seed-stage investors Andreessen Horowitz and GSR Ventures. This round of funding brings the company’s total raise to $32 million. DeepMap’s service delivers the capabilities necessary for self-driving cars to navigate in the complex and unpredictable real world by addressing three important elements: precise high-definition mapping, ultra-accurate real-time localization and the serving infrastructure to support massive global scaling.

The technology maps the road environment to the centimeter level, tells the self-driving vehicle precisely where it is and shares updates with other vehicles running off DeepMap’s platform, in real time when needed. The technology also manages the associated data in a very cost-efficient and highly scalable manner.

With this round of funding, DeepMap will further expand and optimize its HD mapping and localization platform, and continue to selectively expand its team.