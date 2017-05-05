« US EPA settles with three trucking companies over California diesel rule; $201K in penalties | Main | DeepMap raises $25M in Series A, $32M to date; high-definition mapping for safe autonomy »

GM, SJTU wrap up EN-V 2.0 vehicle sharing pilot program; learnings to be shared with Maven

5 May 2017

The Chevrolet EN-V 2.0 vehicle sharing pilot program (earlier post) launched by General Motors and Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) recently concluded after two years’ operation in a real-world environment. Learnings obtained through data analysis carried out jointly by GM engineers and SJTU researchers and students will be shared with the team responsible for GM’s global personal mobility brand, Maven.

Since its launch in January 2016, Maven has been providing multifaceted vehicle sharing services, primarily in North America.

The learnings will also support GM’s continued exploration of China’s sharing market. Last year, GM invested in Yi Wei Xing, a leading provider of technology solutions for the car-sharing business in China.

The fleet of 16 EN-V 2.0 electric concept vehicles logged almost 90,000 kilometers of shared journeys at SJTU’s Minhang campus in Shanghai. Nearly 35,000 rentals were made by faculty and graduate students—about 70 rentals per operational day on average. The EN-V 2.0 works by combining electric drive with easy-swipe card access for entry, fees and starting.

GM regards car sharing as an important building block for future personal mobility. The pilot program provided GM valuable data and insights into real-world sharing practices and electric vehicle usage. It will help advance our development of sustainable personal mobility solutions for China and the world. —GM Executive Vice President and GM China President Matt Tsien

Designed, engineered and built by a team at GM China, the EN-V 2.0 is the second generation of the Electric Networked-Vehicle (EN-V) that GM demonstrated at Expo 2010 in Shanghai. It supports GM’s vision of sustainable transportation in the year 2030—a future free from petroleum, free from emissions, free from congestion and free from accidents.