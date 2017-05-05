Green Car Congress  
Faurecia and ZF enter in a strategic partnership for integrated safety for autonomous driving

5 May 2017

ZF and Faurecia, both leading global systems suppliers for cars and trucks, will cooperate in a strategic partnership for the development of disruptive and differentiating interior and safety technologies for autonomous driving.

Within this special advanced engineering partnership the two companies will identify and develop innovative safety and interior solutions linked to different potential occupant positions.

The collaboration will be based on shared expertise and competencies and will involve no capital exchange.

