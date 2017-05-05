« UC Davis, ITDP report finds shared mobility essential for realizing full benefits of electrification and automation | Main | California Assemblyman files ballot initiative to repeal California gas tax increase »

Print this post

Scania launches large-scale renewable diesel pilot for employees

5 May 2017

Scania has launched a large-scale renewable diesel (HVO) pilot for employees based in Södertälje, Sweden, enabling them to fuel their cars with renewable diesel. In Sweden, HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) is mainly produced by rape seed oil and waste from the food industry. HVO can reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 90%.

The pilot—one of the largest of its kind—targets some 2,250 company cars and complements other sustainable commuting options available to Scania employees.

The pilot is a collaboration between Scania, the fuel station company Circle K and Volkswagen Group Sverige. This constitutes the largest HVO-pilot globally for cars from the Volkswagen Group brands.

Employees at Scania’s head office who have an Audi, VW, Skoda or Seat 4-cylinder diesel are invited to be part of the pilot. A prerequisite is also that they have a company car or a car which is part of the company’s lease program.