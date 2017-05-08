« Umicore to invest €300M to boost capacity in NMC cathode materials for high-energy Li-ion batteries | Main | New light-driven photo-electrochemical cell produces hydrogen from contaminated gas, including air »

Allianz, Axel Springer, Daimler, Deutsche Bank, Postbank, Core, and Here to launch joint platform for online registration, e-identity and data services

8 May 2017

Leading German and European companies have stated their intention to cooperate more closely to establish a joint, pan-industry platform for online registration, e-identity and data services.

The aim is to make online registration simpler and more secure for clients. The participating companies have signed a corresponding declaration of intent. The initiative was set up by Allianz, Axel Springer, Daimler and Deutsche Bank with Postbank as well as the technology think-tank Core, and Here Technologies, the location services provider.

At the heart of this new, standard access procedure for online activities is a master key. Clients can use this key for registration and identification purposes across a number of industries. The partners say the master key is more convenient and more secure. The platform complies with EU data protection reforms and also adheres to the provisions of the eIDAS regulation, which governs trust services for the electronic identification (eID) function.

The platform is designed to be open and compatible with ongoing projects managed by authorities under the German government and German federal states, even at local government level, for example, for citizen portals. Additional functions may follow, for instance, digital access to public authorities (e-government). Developing digital payment services and digital financial services is also possible on the platform.

Instead of focusing on individual integration solutions, the initiators are keen to use a common infrastructure, which will allow networking across businesses, as well as broader market coverage in keeping with Industry 4.0. The initiators are looking to gain more partners from a number of different sectors in the short term, including aviation companies, e-commerce agents, retailers and telecommunications companies. Preliminary negotiations are already under way with several companies that have shown interest in the platform. Among others, talks with Deutsche Telekom about joining the project have commenced recently.

The idea behind the cooperation is to provide a competitive, European response to the platform economy’s main players. The initiative is in an ongoing dialogue with a number of federal ministries. The Fraunhofer Institute for Open Communication Systems (FOKUS), the European School of Management and Technology (ESMT) are also lending scientific support to the project.

In the coming weeks, the initiators will finalise the details of their collaboration and set a launch date for the platform, before submitting their plan to the competition authorities for regulatory approval.