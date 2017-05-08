« NREL licenses Li-ion battery technology to Forge Nano; enhanced safety, durability, and lifetime | Main
DOE: China alone accounted for 42% of global plug-in vehicle sales in 2016
8 May 2017
About 756,000 plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) were sold in the world in 2016, with 95% of those sales in China, Europe, the United States, Japan, and Canada, according to figures compiled by the US Department of Energy (DOE). China alone accounted for 42% of sales (316,800 units).
China’s 2016 PEV sales grew by 53% from 2015’s 207,000 units—most of which were all-electric vehicles (EV) (244,400 units, or 77%). PHEV sales reached 72,400 units in 2016 in China. By comparison, US PHEV sales in 2016 were 72,900 units, slightly outpacing China; however, US battery-electric vehicles sales were only 86,700.
All of the European countries combined had 11% PEV sales growth from 2015 to 2016 (209,300 units), with an EV share of 44% (91,300 units). The United States PEV market grew by 40% during the same time frame, with over half (54%) of sales being EV in 2016. Japan’s PEV market grew by 7%, with a 63% share of EV in 2016.
|Plug-in vehicle sales by vehicle type, 2015 and 2016. Source: DOE. Click to enlarge.
Don't panic folks, evs are already declining in japan since last november and the nissan note e-power serial hydrid is on top of the sale charts. 85 mpg... That's a lot of gas saving mpg, LOL.
Posted by: gorr | May 08, 2017 at 02:29 PM