IAV develops new close-coupled diesel exhaust gas aftertreatment system for improved emissions reduction

8 May 2017

IAV has developed a particularly closed-coupled diesel exhaust gas aftertreatment (EAT) system. The design allows the diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) and particular filter/selective catalytic reduction (DPF/SCR) units to reach optimum working temperature more quickly which, even when driving in the low-load range, significantly cuts emissions.

Under the EU6 standard, diesel engines are still allowed to emit up to 80 mg NO x /km milligrams of nitrogen oxides per kilometer—not only under the legal framework in the cycle but also in respect of increasingly tighter RDE requirements. Future diesel powertrains will need to be capable of meeting limit values that are even tighter than EU6.

A key contribution to this performance must come from the exhaust gas aftertreatment system—across the entire speed and load range. The temperatures in the oxidation catalyst (DOC) as well as in the combined diesel particulate filter and SCR catalyst (SCRF) play a crucial part in this regard. The sooner they reach their optimum operating temperature and the better they maintain it, the quicker and more reliably emissions fall.

In modern charged engines, however, exhaust gas aftertreatment (EAT) competes with the turbocharger for heat in the exhaust gas flow. Normally its turbine is positioned upstream of EAT so that exhaust gas temperature drops by 100 to 150 kelvins (100 to 150 degrees C) before it reaches the DOC and SCRF.

IAV’s developers moved the EAT system closer to the engine—specifically, the turbocharger and EAT swap places. This way, exhaust gas flows through DOC and SCRF before it enters the turbine. These measures produce significant improvements.

On cold starting and while running at low load, the components of the EAT warm up far more quickly or are kept at a higher temperature. After a cold start, for example, it only takes a few seconds before the vehicle’s emissions are in the admissible range. —Matthias Diezemann, technology scout in IAV’s Powertrain and Power Engineering Division



Topology of the variants. Click to enlarge.

Changing the position of turbocharger and EAT alone reduces NO x emission at low load to about a fifth of the level from a conventional EU6 vehicle.

However, the emission benefit also comes with a downside. To begin with, small particles from the DOC can damage the turbocharger’s turbine—endurance tests need to show what kind of a problem this actually is. Then, after starting, the turbocharger is initially deprived of the energy that is first used to get the EAT system to its operating temperature.

Driving dynamics are inadequate when the engine is cold, which means corrective action is needed to improve it. In a hybridized powertrain, the e-motor can contribute to the torque needed. Otherwise, an electric compressor could also do this job. —Matthias Diezemann

Whatever the case, one of the two will become necessary if an OEM goes for the “EAT upstream of turbocharger” option.

Such a solution is not the only way of moving EAT closer to the engine. In a concept study, IAV’s experts examined several topologies and compared the effects they bring about. One of the alternatives they looked at involves leaving the EAT system in its original place and bypassing the turbocharger on cold starting until the DOC and SCRF are at operating temperature. This gets the EAT system to operating temperature more quickly without the drawbacks of an upstream-of-turbocharger arrangement. Integrating an additional DOC into this bypass is also conceivable.

It makes HC/CO light-off faster and speeds up NO 2 production after cold starting. This has a positive effect on conversion in the SCRF at low exhaust gas temperatures. —Matthias Diezemann

A further option is to position the DOC upstream and the SCRF downstream of the turbocharger.