Porsche Digital, Inc. opens location in Silicon Valley

8 May 2017

Porsche is opening a new Porsche Digital location in Silicon Valley. After founding Porsche Digital GmbH based in Ludwigsburg, opening a US subsidiary was the next logical step in Porsche’s digitalization strategy, said Thilo Koslowski, Managing Director of Porsche Digital.

The car is the ultimate mobile device of the future, and the future is being written in Silicon Valley. This means it is particularly important to be right next door to leading IT companies in the USA, as this allows us to identify trends early and invest in new technologies at the right time. In addition to our own potential for innovation, above all we want to form strong partnerships. —,Thilo Koslowski, Managing Director of Porsche Digital

Porsche Digital to work in partnership with innovators and leaders in new technologies, as well as cooperate with venture capital companies. Porsche also wants to invest directly in new companies that offer ideas and solutions for the digital future. Porsche Digital, Inc., the US subsidiary of Porsche Digital GmbH, is set to employ around 100 people.

Its mandate is to recognize digitalization strategies and trends in the US market more quickly and to be able to develop and test solutions for Porsche—making its proximity to technology enterprises and start-ups of particular importance. The office will focus on the topics of digitalization, connectivity, and smart mobility.

The company has already invested in the venture capital fund “E.ventures US.” In the future, these activities will be intensified and expanded by the office in Santa Clara.

In addition to sites in Ludwigsburg and Berlin, and the new subsidiary in Santa Clara, there are plans to establish additional Porsche Digital affiliates in key innovation centers around the world, such as in Asia.