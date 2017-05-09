« DOE: China alone accounted for 42% of global plug-in vehicle sales in 2016 | Main | DOE awards $3.9M to 13 projects using high performance computing in manufacturing; Ford, LanzaTech »

ChargePoint advances European expansion with new InstaVolt partnership; more than 200 rapid charge systems

9 May 2017

ChargePoint, the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, continues to advance its strategic European expansion (earlier post) with a new partnership with a major customer. InstaVolt, a brand committed to deploying the latest DC rapid charge technology and building a premium EV network across the UK, has signed a contract to purchase more than 200 ChargePoint rapid charge systems, making long distance EV travel easier for UK drivers.

The UK market itself is at an inflection point. There are more than 90,000 EVs on the road today but this could reach 1.2 million by 2020 according to the Department for Transport. However, one of the major driver concerns currently is the frequency of charging points and the ability to charge vehicles on long journeys. In response to this, ChargePoint’s Express Plus solutions will be installed by InstaVolt close to popular routes across the UK, enabling drivers to easily charge their vehicles during long journeys.

ChargePoint Express Plus (earlier post) is a modular charging platform designed to scale as demand grows, which will allow InstaVolt to expand these initial sites to serve more drivers without stranded investment. Able to add hundreds of miles of range in as quick as 15 minutes, Express Plus Stations can charge current EVs at their maximum rate while being future proofed for the next-generation of electric vehicles.

The ChargePoint network enables real-time remote monitoring of stations and delivers station analytics and reports on information such as station use and greenhouse gas emissions avoided.

Last month, ChargePoint secured $82 million in funding, as part of a more than $100 million-dollar Series G round, led by Daimler. The investment was secured to support the expansion of ChargePoint’s charging network into Europe, enabling the region to complete the shift to e-mobility.

ChargePoint is the only company in the category that offers charging solutions in every place EV drivers charge: at home, work, around town, and on a trip. With a network of more than 34,000 charging public ports throughout North America, ChargePoint has partnered with more than 7,000 companies to provide charging solutions as an employee benefit, as a feature for customers, to power fleets, or as a charging solution for tenants. To date, thousands of drivers have selected ChargePoint to meet their EV charging needs.