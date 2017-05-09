« GAC Group begins construction of $6.5B industrial park for electric and intelligent vehicles | Main

Toyota Environmental Activities Grant Program accepting application for 2017 awards

9 May 2017

Toyota Motor Corporation has begun accepting applications today for this year’s Toyota Environmental Activities Grant Program, which is designed to support environmental revitalization and conservation activities aimed at sustainable development both in Japan and overseas.

Toyota established the annual program in 2000 in commemoration of Toyota’s receipt of the Global 500 Award in 1999 from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); this year marks the program’s 18th year. The program aims to contribute to the resolution of environmental concerns and cultivate a new generation of leaders who will drive change on both a local and global basis.

This year’s theme will be “Biodiversity Conservation” or “Climate Change”. Grants will be provided to NPOs and other private, non-profit organizations and groups (excluding schools) that are promoting practical projects that correspond to the theme. These activities will become a part of initiatives aimed at meeting the goals set out in the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, which was announced in October, 2015.