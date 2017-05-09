« GAC Group begins construction of $6.5B industrial park for electric and intelligent vehicles | Main
Toyota Environmental Activities Grant Program accepting application for 2017 awards
9 May 2017
Toyota Motor Corporation has begun accepting applications today for this year’s Toyota Environmental Activities Grant Program, which is designed to support environmental revitalization and conservation activities aimed at sustainable development both in Japan and overseas.
Toyota established the annual program in 2000 in commemoration of Toyota’s receipt of the Global 500 Award in 1999 from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); this year marks the program’s 18th year. The program aims to contribute to the resolution of environmental concerns and cultivate a new generation of leaders who will drive change on both a local and global basis.
This year’s theme will be “Biodiversity Conservation” or “Climate Change”. Grants will be provided to NPOs and other private, non-profit organizations and groups (excluding schools) that are promoting practical projects that correspond to the theme. These activities will become a part of initiatives aimed at meeting the goals set out in the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, which was announced in October, 2015.
|2016 Toyota Environmental Activities Grant Program Recipients
|Grant Category
|Theme
|Project Description
|Organization
|Outside
Japan
|Climate
Change
|Trial operation of buses with the goal of operating the first community buses in Vietnam, and conducting educational activities
|Car Free Day Japan
|Biodiversity
Conservation
|Joint biodiversity conservation activities with cocoa farmers in Ghana
|The Rainforest Alliance
|Protection of the spoon-billed sandpiper, an endangered species throughout the Talay Park coastal area in Thailand, as well as the promotion of bird tourism
|BirdLife International Tokyo
|Supporting local communities, biodiversity conservation, and watershed conservation through reforestation in West Java
|Conservation International Japan
|To introduce biodiversity teaching materials in Bangladesh's elementary curriculum with the intention to raise public awareness
|Japan Environmental Education Forum
|Forest protection activities and promotion of environmental education for biodiversity conservation in the central “dry zone” of Myanmar
|OISCA-Japan
|Creation of sustainable mangrove community forest with grassroots participation in the Uto Village in Myanmar
|Ramsar Center Japan
|Prevention of illegal logging by improving forest conservation awareness in the local communities in the coastal areas of the Russian Far East
|WWF Japan
|Promotion of the Yangtze River Children's Environment Summit and Cherry Blossom Relay, and building a Biodiversity Conservation Network
|'Toki-no-hane (feather of Japanese crested ibis)'
|Protecting highly important floodplain habitats in Hungary within the Tisza Floodplain
|WWF Hungary
|Japan
|Climate
Change
|Effective utilization of bamboo plants flourishing in the forests near populated areas, with the goal of realizing a local recycling-based society based on bamboo
|Environment-Education seminar of Energy in Yokkaichi University
|Helping children propagate energy conservation activities in their homes through the Eco Ranger Project
|Ube Network for Climate Change Actions
|Implementation and promotion of the Eco School Program, designed to develop human resources that will tackle environmental problems
|FEE Japan
|Biodiversity
Conservation
|Building an organic agriculture model for biodiversity conservation in the Echigawa Area, Higashiomi City, Shiga Prefecture (and other related educational activities)
|Nippon International Cooperation for Community Development
|Conservation of endangered butterflies, focusing on rare butterflies (Luehdorfia japonica and Coenonympha oedippus arothius)
|Kakogawa's Satoyama and the Gifu Butterfly Network
|Nationwide Visiting Lectures on the Biodiversity for Citizens Project, aimed at mainstreaming biodiversity
|The Nature Conservation Society of Japan
|Hachioji Forest and Village Building Project: Turning a dark forest (evergreen forest) into a bright forest
|The Life style Research Institute of Forests
|Building an intraregional circulation of mulberry tree, silkworm, and cocoon resources, with multi-generational participation
|Mulberry Club Chubu
|Enhancement of environmental learning focused on flagship species in the Amami Islands, educating residents on the proper methods of keeping pets, and optimization of the tourism industry
|WWF Japan
|Building hometowns where insects can thrive
|Society for Communing with Nature and Oomurasaki
|Monitoring of mountains, rivers, and coastal areas around the Toyokawa river basin
|Association to Save Shallow Water and Tidal Flat in Asia
|Conservation of the Obasute (Tagotono Tsuki) terraced rice fields, a famous and important cultural scenic spot
|Tagotono Tsuki Terraced Rice Field Preservation Club
|Conservation of the Hokuriku salamander around the Kureha Hill, carried out jointly by elementary schools and citizens' groups
|Yuukyuunomori Executive Committee
|Ashida River Stream-side Learning Hut: an Ashida River clean-up project
|Ashida River Environmental Management Center
|Initiative to preserve the forests remaining near populated, urban areas
|Suita Environment Learning association for the Future (SELF)
|Local Power to Protect Wildlife!
Nature Specialist Club to nurture future generations
|Wildlife Partnership Office
|Establishment of sustainable local environmental conservation systems that utilize unused resources
|Osaka Bay Coastal Area Environment Creation Research Center
|Initiatives to create forests with the help of honey bees
|Bee Forest Club
May 9, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Comments