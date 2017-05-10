« Karsan unveiling “Buy America” CNG bus at UTIP World Global Transport Summit | Main | Yara and Kongsberg partner to build world’s first autonomous electric container feeder ship; moving goods from roads to ships »

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee qualifies for Japan’s Eco-Car tax tncentive

10 May 2017

The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee mid-size SUV has become the second gasoline-driven, US-made, US-brand vehicle to qualify for Japan’s Eco-Car tax break. The 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk was first. Jeep is Japan’s top-selling US vehicle brand; sales hit a record high of 9,388 in 2016—a 31.7% jump, year-over-year.

Equipped with versions of the award-winning Pentastar V-6 engine, the 2017 Grand Cherokee and its predecessor met the strict fuel-efficiency and emissions standards allowing them to be eligible for the consumer tax incentive—worth between ¥58,000 and ¥66,000 (US$510 to $580) to Grand Cherokee buyers.

The Grand Cherokee that qualifies for Japan’s Eco-Tax incentive is powered by an upgraded version of the award-winning Pentastar V-6. Among the key elements of the upgraded 213-kW (295-horsepower) is two-step variable valve lift (VVL), which boosts fuel economy and Pentastar’s refinement.

The system is designed to remain mostly in low-lift mode – until the customer demands more power. Then it responds by switching to high-lift mode, which helps deliver more air to the cylinder. The result is less overall pumping work.

Other features of the engine include:

Cooled exhaust-gas recirculation (EGR) delivers greater efficiency and enables knock-free operation at higher, real-world loads.

New intake manifold, longer runners enable torque boost; increased compression ratio; high-tumble intake ports and shrouded combustion chambers.

Fuel-saving Engine Stop-Start (ESS) reduces fuel consumption by shutting off the engine whenever the vehicle comes to a complete stop. When the driver lifts his/her foot from the brake pedal, the engine restarts automatically. Meanwhile, the vehicle’s radio, gauges, heating/air-conditioning system and other equipment, remain operational.

The smooth-shifting TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission also contributes significantly to the fuel efficiency of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, which achieves a 9.6 km/L (22.6 mpg US, 10.4 l/100 km) fuel-efficiency rating in Japan. The gearbox is from a family of transmissions available in more than a dozen FCA vehicles.

The combined efficiency of the Grand Cherokee’s Pentastar-TorqueFlite pairing is primarily responsible for its 4-Star emissions rating in Japan, a key requirement of the Eco-Car tax incentive program.

Globally, the Jeep brand recorded 1.42 million sales in 2016—a year-over-year increase of 9%. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is produced at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit.