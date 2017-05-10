« Ames Lab, Iowa State team develops more efficient catalytic material for fuel cell applications | Main

Karsan unveiling “Buy America” CNG bus at UTIP World Global Transport Summit

10 May 2017

Turkey-based Karsan will introduce its first “Buy America” compliant vehicle at the upcoming UITP World Global Transport Summit, 15-17 May at Palais des Congrès de Montréal, QC Canada. Having successfully completed Altoona testing, the 40' (12m), CNG-powered vehicle is currently completing FMVSS/CMVSS certification and will be ready for sale before the end of 2017.

The 51 year-old manufacturer has produced more than 277,000 total vehicles. Its range of transportation solutions span vehicle sizes from 5m to 18m and are sold in almost 20 countries.

Levent Erdogan, Business Development and Projects Director for Karsan, said that the company is currently in discussions with a US-based manufacturer.

In November 2016, Karsan was selected to deliver prototypes under the US Postal Service’s Next Generation Delivery Vehicle Testing Process.