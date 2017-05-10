« Wrightspeed partners with AxleTech on heavy-duty electric drive | Main

NVIDIA and Toyota collaborate to accelerate market introduction of autonomous cars; new Volta GPU architecture

10 May 2017

NVIDIA is collaborating with Toyota to deliver artificial intelligence hardware and software technologies that will enhance the capabilities of autonomous driving systems planned for market introduction within the next few years.

Toyota will use the NVIDIA DRIVE PX AI car computer platform (earlier post) to power advanced autonomous driving systems planned for market introduction. Engineering teams from the two companies are already developing software on NVIDIA’s platform that will enhance the capabilities of Toyota vehicles, enabling them to better understand the massive volume of data generated by sensors on the car, and to handle the broad spectrum of autonomous driving situations.

AI, and specifically deep learning, has become an important tool for the development of self-driving vehicles, particularly because of its ability to recognize and handle the nearly infinite number of scenarios encountered on the road.

Autonomous vehicles require an onboard supercomputer to process and interpret the data from all the sensors on the car. While many prototype vehicles contain a trunk full of computers to handle this complex task, the NVIDIA DRIVE PX platform equipped with the next-generation Xavier processor will fit in a hand and deliver 30 trillion deep learning operations per second. (earlier post)ost

The DRIVE PX platform fuses data from cameras, LiDAR, radar and other sensors. The system can then use AI to understand the 360-degree environment surrounding the car, localize itself on an HD map and anticipate potential hazards while driving. In addition, the system software receives updates over the air, so the car can become smarter over time.

The scalable architecture is available in a variety of configurations. These range from one passively cooled mobile processor operating at 10 watts, to a multi-chip configuration with two mobile processors and two discrete GPUs delivering 24 trillion deep learning operations per second. Multiple DRIVE PX 2 platforms can be used in parallel to enable fully autonomous driving.

Volta GPU architecture. NVIDIA also has launched Volta—the world’s most powerful GPU computing architecture—created to drive the next wave of advancement in artificial intelligence and high performance computing. The company also announced its first Volta-based processor, the NVIDIA Tesla V100 data center GPU, which brings extraordinary speed and scalability for AI inferencing and training, as well as for accelerating HPC and graphics workloads.

Volta, NVIDIA’s seventh-generation GPU architecture, is built with 21 billion transistors and delivers the equivalent performance of 100 CPUs for deep learning.

It provides a 5x improvement over Pascal, the current-generation NVIDIA GPU architecture (used in the Drive PX system), in peak teraflops, and 15x over the Maxwell architecture, launched two years ago. This performance surpasses by 4x the improvements that Moore’s law would have predicted.

Demand for accelerating AI has never been greater. Developers, data scientists and researchers increasingly rely on neural networks to power their next advances in fighting cancer, making transportation safer with self-driving vehicles, providing new intelligent customer experiences and more.

Data centers need to deliver exponentially greater processing power as these networks become more complex. And they need to efficiently scale to support the rapid adoption of highly accurate AI-based services, such as natural language virtual assistants, and personalized search and recommendation systems.

Volta offers a platform for HPC systems to excel at both computational science and data science for discovering insights. By pairing CUDA cores and the new Volta Tensor Core within a unified architecture, a single server with Tesla V100 GPUs can replace hundreds of commodity CPUs for traditional HPC, the company says.

The Tesla V100 GPU leapfrogs previous generations of NVIDIA GPUs with technologies that enable it to shatter the 100 teraflops barrier of deep learning performance. These include:

Tensor Cores designed to speed AI workloads. Equipped with 640 Tensor Cores, V100 delivers 120 teraflops of deep learning performance, equivalent to the performance of 100 CPUs.

New GPU architecture with over 21 billion transistors. It pairs CUDA cores and Tensor Cores within a unified architecture, providing the performance of an AI supercomputer in a single GPU.

NVLink provides the next generation of high-speed interconnect linking GPUs, and GPUs to CPUs, with up to 2x the throughput of the prior generation NVLink.

900 GB/sec HBM2 DRAM, developed in collaboration with Samsung, achieves 50% more memory bandwidth than previous generation GPUs, essential to support the extraordinary computing throughput of Volta.

Volta-optimized software, including CUDA, cuDNN and TensorRT software, which leading frameworks and applications can easily tap into to accelerate AI and research.