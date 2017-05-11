« Proterra launches new diagnostic tool and cold weather package for improved operational efficiency of battery-electric buses | Main | BorgWarner supplies clutch for Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid »

California Energy Commission awards more than $36M to clean transportation projects

11 May 2017

The California Energy Commission awarded more than $24 million in grants today for clean energy freight transportation projects in Los Angeles and Long Beach and more than $12 million for other clean transportation projects.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) and Long Beach Harbor Department received $10 million each and the Los Angeles Harbor Department received $4.5 million to conduct field demonstrations of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and cargo handling equipment that have zero or near-zero emissions (GFO-16-604).

The Long Beach Harbor Department incorporates 14 electric vehicle charging stations; 12 battery electric yard tractors; 9 battery electric rubber-tired gantry cranes; and 4 plug-in hybrid drayage trucks.

The SCQAMD project will build and demonstrate electric-drive trucks, near-zero emission low NO x natural gas engines, an electric top handler, and wireless electric vehicle charging technologies for cargo handling equipment and drayage trucks.

The Los Angeles Harbor Department project involves the building and demonstration of two zero-emission battery electric top handlers and three zero-emission battery electric yard tractors as well as the installation of charging infrastructure for these vehicles at an existing facility—the Port of Los Angeles’ Everport Terminal.

The projects support California’s Sustainable Freight Action Plan, which was developed in 2016 to help the state’s freight transport system become more efficient, more economically competitive, and less polluting. Grants were provided through the Energy Commission’s Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Program (ARFVTP).

Several other ARFVTP-funded projects were also approved. Tracy Renewable Energy received a $5-million grant for an ethanol from sugar beets project; the City of Manteca received a $3-million grant for a biomethane project; and CR&R Incorporated received a $3-million grant for a biomethane project (GFO-15-606).

The Cerritos Community College District’s Advanced Transportation Technology and Energy Center was awarded $1 million to develop clean fuel training programs for high schools in underserved communities, regions impacted by poor air quality and those serving minority populations.

Nearly $13 million was awarded through the Electric Program Investment Charge (EPIC) program for five vehicle-grid integration projects that advance technology that allows electric vehicles to communicate with the grid and vary their charging levels to enhance grid stability.

Recipients included Motiv Power Systems, Inc., the Zero Net Energy Alliance, Prospect Silicon Valley, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory at Stanford University, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Three Energy Conservation Assistance Act loans, which help cities, counties, special districts, and other public entities invest in energy efficiency and energy generation projects, were also approved. The loans have an interest rate of 1% and are repaid within 20 years from energy cost savings.