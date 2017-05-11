« REG expanding footprint at 75M gallon renewable diesel refinery in Geismar | Main | Motiv Power Systems to power 13 electric school buses in California pilot »

Cross-border car2go rentals up 80% in Q1 2017 to 33,000 journeys

11 May 2017

An increasing number of travelers are using free-floating carsharing from car2go. In the first quarter of 2017, the number of cross-border rentals increased by 80% to 33,000 journeys. This figure includes both business travel as well as tourist visits in European car2go locations.

The sharing of vehicles in Germany by customers from other European locations is popular. The number increased in the first quarter by 79% to 19,500 journeys. In addition, German customers are increasingly using the car2go service in European cities in Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Austria. Here, the number increased by 80% to 13,500 journeys.

The segment of transnational rentals is growing dynamically and getting a bigger part of the total number of car2go journeys.

In 2016, car2go increased its rentals by 40% to 22 million. The international market leader has more than 2.4 million customers worldwide in 26 locations, with more than 1.3 million of the customers in the 14 European locations.

Through simple roaming, all European customers can use the car2go services in other European countries. Customers simply have to agree to the local terms and conditions and are ready to drive off straight away.