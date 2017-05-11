« NVIDIA and Toyota collaborate to accelerate market introduction of autonomous cars; new Volta GPU architecture | Main | California Energy Commission awards more than $36M to clean transportation projects »
Proterra launches new diagnostic tool and cold weather package for improved operational efficiency of battery-electric buses
11 May 2017
Electric bus manufacturer Proterra has introduced the Proterra Diagnostic Tool and the Proterra Cold Weather Package to its growing suite of products and services. The Diagnostic Tool is the only diagnostic platform that allows technicians to access all vehicle systems in one place, with one intuitive interface.
A simple dashboard displays the vehicle’s functional layout, enabling users to monitor operation levels, see faults and resolve many issues directly through the interface without physically removing bus panels. A virtual mechanic, the Diagnostic Tool provides access to most of the vehicle’s operational features, including monitoring of the overhead charging system.
Wi-Fi enabled and offering both Bluetooth and USB connectivity, the Diagnostic Tool provides untethered freedom of movement in and around the bus.
To ensure safe and comfortable operation in winter conditions, the company is also introducing the Proterra Cold Weather Package. Already, Proterra buses operate in a variety of climates throughout the US. However, since the bus is electric and has no combustion engine, there is no excess heat to reuse within the vehicle. The Cold Weather Package addresses this issue with two different configurations, depending on the severity of climate.
For regions with occasional snow and below-freezing temperatures, the Standard Cold Weather Package offers a front door and ADA ramp diffuser to remove ice and minimize slipping, heated mirrors to ensure better visibility, and a heated charge blade and scoop on the roof of the bus for consistent charging all winter.
In areas with more extreme winter weather, such as northern or mountain climate zones, the Extreme Cold Weather Package offers the features of the Standard Package, with additional auxiliary heat for sub-zero conditions to keep riders and drivers comfortable. In addition, a heated rear exit floor prevents ice buildup. Optional features, including integrated chains and belly pans, add an extra layer of safety and operational reliability.
May 11, 2017 in Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments