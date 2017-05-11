« NVIDIA and Toyota collaborate to accelerate market introduction of autonomous cars; new Volta GPU architecture | Main | California Energy Commission awards more than $36M to clean transportation projects »

Proterra launches new diagnostic tool and cold weather package for improved operational efficiency of battery-electric buses

11 May 2017

Electric bus manufacturer Proterra has introduced the Proterra Diagnostic Tool and the Proterra Cold Weather Package to its growing suite of products and services. The Diagnostic Tool is the only diagnostic platform that allows technicians to access all vehicle systems in one place, with one intuitive interface.

A simple dashboard displays the vehicle’s functional layout, enabling users to monitor operation levels, see faults and resolve many issues directly through the interface without physically removing bus panels. A virtual mechanic, the Diagnostic Tool provides access to most of the vehicle’s operational features, including monitoring of the overhead charging system.

Wi-Fi enabled and offering both Bluetooth and USB connectivity, the Diagnostic Tool provides untethered freedom of movement in and around the bus.

To ensure safe and comfortable operation in winter conditions, the company is also introducing the Proterra Cold Weather Package. Already, Proterra buses operate in a variety of climates throughout the US. However, since the bus is electric and has no combustion engine, there is no excess heat to reuse within the vehicle. The Cold Weather Package addresses this issue with two different configurations, depending on the severity of climate.