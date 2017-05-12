« Study finds fleet switch from PFI to GDI engines will result in net reduction in global warming | Main

Brunel team working to develop next-generation light, thin-walled aluminum die-cast parts

12 May 2017

Researchers at Brunel University London are developing a new generation of ultra-light car parts that will reduce fuel costs and carbon emissions. The three-year, £7.5-million (US$9.6-million) project is a partnership driven by Brunel Centre for Advanced Solidification Technology (BCAST), Jaguar Land Rover and others.

Liquid metal engineering experts will work on it from Brunel’s Advanced Metals Casting Centre (AMCC) and Advanced Metals Processing Centre (AMPC) at its Uxbridge campus in West London.

The aim is to perfect incredibly light, thin-walled aluminium die-cast parts for future Jaguar Land Rover vehicles, which could be used for shock absorption, chassis parts or door closures.

With BCAST bridging the gap between fundamental research and industry application, they hope to help create lighter vehicles and reduce fuel costs and emissions.

The research venture is partly funded by the government and by project partners, with £3.7 million (US$4.8 million) from the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC). The project is one of seven sharing a massive £62-million (US$80-million) APC cash injection to make the UK a global leader in low-emissions technology