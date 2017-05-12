« TM4 and Cummins jointly developing range-extended electric plug-in powertrain for Class 7/8 buses | Main

Continental counting on positive decision on automated driving from Germany’s Bundesrat

12 May 2017

Continental is eagerly awaiting today’s decision by the Germany’s Bundesrat regarding changes to the German Road Traffic Act. This would make Germany one of the first countries in the world to obtain a legal framework for the introduction of highly and fully automated vehicles.

Further technological development depends on a modern legal framework. —Kurt Lehmann, Corporate Technology Officer (CTO) at Continental

33 years after the first electronic brake system was introduced, this change in legislation would be a massive step, allowing drivers of automated vehicles to simply let go of the steering wheel and legally undertake other tasks. This requires the development not only of high-performance electronics, but also of a smooth dialog between the vehicle and the driver.

Up to now, drivers have been occupied—ideally—solely with the task of driving; now, however, they will become users and observers in the cockpit. With automated driving, it must also be ensured that everyone knows exactly who is responsible for what and when. Otherwise, misunderstandings in cases of doubt could end in tragedy. Continental is currently testing suitable solutions for series production in live road conditions in countries including Japan, the US and Germany.