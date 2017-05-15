« New international study finds lab testing of diesel NOx emissions underestimates real-world levels by up to 50% | Main

DOE: 23.5% of vehicles sold in Norway in 2016 were plug-ins; highest market penetration in Europe

15 May 2017

Nearly one of every four vehicles sold in Norway in 2016 was a PEV (23.5%), giving the country the highest plug-in electric vehicle (PEV) market penetration of European countries, according to figures from Argonne National Laboratory.

Although 17.3% of all European PEV sales were in the United Kingdom, the PEV market penetration was only 1.3% due to the relative size of the market. The Netherlands had the second highest market penetration rate of PEVs at 5.1%, securing 10.1% of the total European PEV market.

For comparison purposes, the United States PEV market penetration in 2016 was 0.9%.