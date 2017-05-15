« Team develops electroplating method for Li-ion cathode production; high performance and new form factors, functionalities | Main | Hawaii study finds vehicle-to-grid discharge detrimental to EV batteries »

Print this post

Researchers boost efficiency of using coffee grounds for biodiesel feedstock

15 May 2017

Researchers at Lancaster University in the UK have found a way to significantly improve the efficiency of using spent coffee grounds to make biofuels. The chemical engineers have consolidated the existing multi-stage process into one step (known as in-situ transesterification), which combines extraction of the oils from the spent coffee grounds and the conversion of it into coffee biodiesel.

In the traditional process, manufacturers mix spent coffee grounds with hexane and cook the mixture at 60 °C for between 1-2 hours. The hexane is then evaporated to leave behind the oils. Methanol and a catalyst is then added to make biodiesel, and a glycerol by-product—which also needs separating.

Lancaster University researchers, led by Dr. Vesna Najdanovic-Visak, found they are able to combine the processes by using just methanol and a catalyst—removing the need for hexane altogether and saving on chemical waste. In addition, they also discovered that the optimal time for the process was 10 minutes to gain the same yield of oils from the spent coffee grounds—a significant reduction in time needed and associated energy costs.

Our method vastly reduces the time and cost needed to extract the oils for biofuel making spent coffee grounds a much more commercially competitive source of fuel. A huge amount of spent coffee grounds, which are currently just being dumped in landfill, could now be used to bring significant environmental benefits over diesel from fossil fuel sources. —Dr. Najdanovic-Visak

The process has the potential to enable 720,000 tonnes of biodiesel to be produced each year from spent coffee grounds.

Resources