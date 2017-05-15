« Volvo Cars in strategic partnership with Google to build Android into next generation connected cars | Main

Ryder San Francisco fueling facility offers 100% renewable diesel

15 May 2017

Ryder System, a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, has begun to offer 100% renewable diesel (RD) fuel at its San Francisco fueling facility. With this offering, Ryder customers will be better able to address their sustainability goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions while still utilizing diesel vehicles.

Not to be confused with biodiesel, RD goes through a hydrotreating process instead of a transesterification process through which an ASTM D975-compliant diesel product is created. Therefore, offering a better solution for fuel filters, elastomer seals and components, and storage tanks. —Chris Nordh, Ryder Director for Global Fuel Products

Based on production levels and availability of RD, Ryder will continue to monitor other markets with plans for expanding this offering. The company also plans to analyze continually market opportunities that would benefit its customers to have RD available for their fleets., either through Ryder’s fueling facilities or its new mobile fueling solution that provides fuel deliveries directly into vehicles parked on customer sites. This mobile service is now available through Ryder both in the US and Canada.

Cities must work with the private sector to reduce carbon pollution by transforming the energy we use to move people and goods. Renewable diesel is an excellent transition fuel as we move toward our zero-emission vehicle future powered by 100% renewable energy or biofuels. San Francisco led the nation in 2015 by switching our entire municipal fleet to renewable diesel, and we’ve been engaging private and public sector fleets, including Ryder, on the benefits of renewable diesel since.

By making the switch to renewable diesel, Ryder’s leadership is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 1,028 metric tons per year using current fuel volumes, improving air quality for everyone in the Bay Area. —Debbie Raphael, Director of San Francisco’s Department of the Environment

Ryder has an established North American maintenance and fueling network with approximately 800 maintenance facilities including 440 diesel fueling stations. Ryder purchases more than 275 million gallons of diesel fuel each year and provides other fuel services such as mobile fueling, fuel planning, fuel tax reporting, centralized billing, fuel cards, and fuel monitoring.