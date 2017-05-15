« Researchers boost efficiency of using coffee grounds for biodiesel feedstock | Main | BioSolar begins engineering phase of its work on new Si alloy anode for high-capacity Li-ion batteries »
Hawaii study finds vehicle-to-grid discharge detrimental to EV batteries
15 May 2017
Results of a study by a team at the Hawaii Natural Energy Institute, SOEST, University of Hawaii at Manoa, suggest that the additional cycling to discharge vehicle batteries to the power grid in a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) scenario, even at constant power, is detrimental to EV battery cell performance. This additional use of the battery packs could shorten the lifetime for vehicle use to less than five years, the researchers said in a paper published in the Journal of Power Sources.
By contrast, the researchers found that delaying the grid-to-vehicle (G2V) charge in order to reduce the impact on the power grid had a negligible impact on the cells at room temperature, but could be significant in warmer climates.
Given electric vehicles (EVs) projected penetration into the market, their batteries have the potential to provide significant energy storage for the electric power grid in the future by allowing the grid to give and take energy from the batteries when needed. This bidirectional charging is known as Grid-to-vehicle (G2V) and Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) respectively. … The potential of using EV battery capacity for grid storage has been the subject of much discussion in recent years but few studies have tested grid impact on EV battery degradation. … Most battery-related work published so far focuses on modeling. Although some studies stand out, the models unfortunately do not represent realistic battery degradation.
Understanding the real impact of bidirectional charging on batteries is essential to weigh their viability as a grid support service. Indeed, V2G will induce more usage of the cells by discharging to the power grid and having to recharge the battery again for transportation. Controlled G2V on the other hand will allow the cells to rest at a different state of charge (SOC) compared with charging immediately upon arrival, and therefore might induce a different calendar aging. Since battery degradation is path dependent, any changes in usage can lead to different degradation mechanisms and drastically influence the reliability of the batteries.—Dubarry et al.
The Hawaii team performed laboratory testing on commercial Li-ion cells to investigate the impact of bidirectional charging on Panasonic 18650 NCA batteries. The researchers investigated the effects of V2G/G2V combined with different charging schedules (1 or 2 charges a day, immediate or delayed charging) and different charging currents (level 2 or fast charging). Further, the effect of calendar aging at different temperatures was also investigated in a second set of experiments.
The team concluded that a V2G step twice a day increased battery capacity loss by 75% and the resistance by 10%. This step once a day accelerated the capacity loss by 33% and the resistance increase by 5%. Forecasts based on the measurement results indicated that that V2G implementation would decrease the lifetime of the battery packs to under 5 years.
The team also found that calendar aging influenced the cells little enough that it was beneficial to charge the cells twice a day instead of once. Charging twice per day resulted in 5% less capacity loss and similar resistance increase compared to once per day.
Resources
Matthieu Dubarry, Arnaud Devie, Katherine McKenzie (2017) “Durability and reliability of electric vehicle batteries under electric utility grid operations: Bidirectional charging impact analysis,” Journal of Power Sources, Volume 358, Pages 39-49, doi: 10.1016/j.jpowsour.2017.05.015
May 15, 2017 in Batteries, Smart charging, V2X | Permalink | Comments (4)
They used non-automotive grade cells in a lab to make conclusions about BEVs. LOL. Why is green car congress even reporting this crap.
Posted by: Change | May 15, 2017 at 02:43 AM
This will get revisited as batteries can accept more cycles. If the recent information that Tesla new 2170 cells, used in Model 3 and PowerWall2 and by year end in all other Model S & X cars too, can really support 2X more cycles than previous 18165 cells, thanks to Canadian led enhancements on electrolyte dopants plus coating, then we should see more openings for V2G. The fact that Tesla just allowed "Aggregation" for its Powerwall2, that is Residencial Battery-to-Grid feeding, controlled by the Grid, gives an indication that we may not be that far away to V2G on Tesla side at least. Just missing in my view is that all new Tesla cars announced with 21700 cells and this type of capabilities to get a reduced battery warranty compared to today Model S & X 8Y unlimited milleage battery warranty... May be reduced to 5Y unlimited or 100K Miles only.... Then my bet is they will open V2G for these models only.
Posted by: Patrick Free | May 15, 2017 at 03:44 AM
I told you that batteries were costly and degrade fast and can barely keep up in a small but costly car that is only driven locally with very short rides when outside temperature are between 55f to 85f only.
Posted by: gorr | May 15, 2017 at 06:18 AM
"Results of A study..." is rarely worth much.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Rnq1NpHdmw
Real conclusions come from compiling multiple independent studies.
Posted by: ai_vin | May 15, 2017 at 08:16 AM
