Volvo Cars in strategic partnership with Google to build Android into next generation connected cars

15 May 2017

Volvo Cars announced a “close” partnership with Google to develop the next generation of in-car infotainment and connectivity solution based on Android, offering access to a wide array of apps and services. It will launch on new Volvo models within two years.

The large catalog of popular Android apps—developed by Google, Volvo, or third party app developer—will offer connected and predictive services in and around the car.

We are making an important strategic step with the Google partnership. Google’s platform and services will enhance the user experience by enabling more personalization possibilities, while Android will offer increased flexibility from a development perspective.

With the advent of Android we will embrace a rich ecosystem while keeping our iconic Volvo user interface. We will offer hundreds of popular apps and the best integrated experience in this broad, connected environment. —Henrik Green, Senior Vice President Research & Development at Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars’ partnership with Google reflects the ongoing convergence between the automotive and technology industries as cars become increasingly connected. Volvo believes smart partnerships are the future for the car industry. The company said that using Android as the base operating system will increase speed and flexibility in the development and offer its customers the ability to personalize the connected in-car experience.

Volvo is also collaborating with Google on another initiative to update recent Volvo models by adding Google Local Search, a location based service application. This will be released through an update to customers with Sensus Navigation.

Further details on the partnership and Android OS will be announced at Google’s annual tech show, Google I/O, later this week.