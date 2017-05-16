« Faurecia to develop and manufacture vehicle fuel cell tanks with STELIA Aerospace Composites IP | Main | Honeywell starts up $300M plant for HFO-1234yf low-GWP MAC refrigerant »

Audi shows integrated Android operating system in Audi Q8 sport concept

16 May 2017

Audi is presenting a concept of a next-generation infotainment system with fully integrated Android. This world premiere, presented at the Google I/O developer conference, will allow the development of connectivity services to be greatly accelerated, the company said.

One of the exhibits at the three-day Google I/O features Android as a seamlessly integrated solution for in-car infotainment applications, which is being developed by the Android Open Source Community and its millions of members.

The Audi Q8 sport concept technology platform, which Audi is presenting at Google I/O, already has Android on board. The new functions, including the streaming service Spotify, Google Play Music and Google Assistant all run on the large MMI touch display in the center of the dashboard. The information is also visible in the Audi virtual cockpit in the driver’s direct field of view.

This marks the first time the new services have been fully integrated into Audi’s brand-specific infotainment system. While the navigation map continues to use the Audi-typical HERE database, the driver can also choose to navigate with Google Maps. A message center for incoming messages and calls round out the new services in the show car.

Android is the world’s most popular mobile platform with more than 1.4 billion active users worldwide. The open Android community’s immense breadth of expertise and creativity can speed up the development of new applications, Audi notes. New apps can quickly find their way into the cars as additional connected services, for example, if they fulfill the requirements of Google and Audi. Other customer advantages alongside shorter update cycles include a significantly greater diversity of services as well as broad international availability.