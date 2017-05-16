« UH team develops new, highly efficient and durable OER catalyst for water splitting | Main | Cypress expands long-term collaboration with Bosch Automotive into next-generation ADAS platforms »

BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye bringing Delphi in as partner in autonomous driving platform work

16 May 2017

The BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye will bring Delphi onboard as a development partner and system integrator for the autonomous driving platform currently under development. The common platform is intended to address level 3 to level 5 automated driving and will be made available to multiple car vendors and other industries who could benefit from autonomous machines and deep machine learning. (Earlier post.)

The four partners intend to jointly deploy a cooperation model to deliver and scale the developed solutions to the broader OEM automotive industry and potentially other industries.

From the very beginning we designed our cooperation on a non-exclusive platform for this technology of the future. With the onboarding of Delphi we significantly strengthen our development of the automated driving and do a future step in spreading this technology across the industry. —Klaus Fröhlich, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG for Development

Delphi has already provided a prototype compute platform to the BMW Group and is working together with Intel and Mobileye in the areas of perception, sensor fusion, and high performance automated driving computing.

In July 2016 BMW Group, Intel, and Mobileye announced that they were joining forces to make self-driving vehicles become a reality and were collaborating to bring solutions for highly and fully automated driving into series production by 2021. The partners have since developed a scalable architecture that can be adopted by other automotive developers and carmakers to pursue advanced designs and create differentiated brands.

The partnership between BMW, Intel and Mobileye continues to break new ground in the auto industry. In less than one year the joint teams have made substantial progress to deliver a scalable platform for autonomous driving and are on path to deliver 40 pilot cars in second half of this year. Adding Delphi as an integration partner will help to accelerate the introduction of autonomous cars on the streets from multiple carmakers and offer differentiation to customers. —Intel CEO Brian Krzanich

System integrators, such as Delphi, are needed for the go-to-market strategy of the joint solution to reach multiple automotive OEMs quickly. A key role for Delphi will be the integration of the solution delivered by BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye into OEM vehicle architectures. Additionally, Delphi may also provide required hardware components such as sensors as well as specific customization efforts and applications for differentiation.

The engagement between Delphi and the Cooperation Partners is non-exclusive. The Cooperation Partners are in the process of recruiting additional integration and development partners to support future OEM customer needs.