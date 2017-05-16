« BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye bringing Delphi in as partner in autonomous driving platform work | Main | Faurecia to develop and manufacture vehicle fuel cell tanks with STELIA Aerospace Composites IP »

Print this post

Cypress expands long-term collaboration with Bosch Automotive into next-generation ADAS platforms

16 May 2017

Cypress Semiconductor announced that Bosch has selected Cypress’ automotive-grade Serial NOR Flash memories for its next-generation video-based Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The NOR Flash memory is used to store system boot code and algorithms at temperatures up to 125 °C with utmost reliability.

ADAS platforms are the foundation of autonomous driving. The vision-based systems are essential for providing critical driving functions such as pedestrian detection, lane keeping, traffic sign recognition, collision avoidance and blind spot monitoring. Bosch’s camera-based ADAS platform allows vehicle manufacturers to integrate a wide range of drive assistance functions into their vehicles by using a single system.

Automotive OEMs are increasing their demands for NOR Flash memory in applications such as ADAS and Instrument Cluster systems. We are excited to help innovative customers such as Bosch be at the forefront of the ADAS and autonomous driving revolution with our automotive grade NOR Flash memories. —Dr. Rainer Hoehler, Vice President of the Flash Business Unit at Cypress

Cypress’ 128Mb to 1Gb FS-S 1.8V family and FL-S 3.0V family of Quad SPI NOR Flash memories deliver read bandwidth of 80 MBps and enables the fastest program execution for high-performance systems. Available in industry-standard, compact 8-lead SOIC, 16-lead SOIC, 8-WSON and 24-ball BGA packages, the devices save board space and simplify layout. The FS-S and FL-S NOR Flash families offer AEC-Q100 automotive-qualified options and support an extended temperature range of -40°C to +125°C.