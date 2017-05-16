« Cypress expands long-term collaboration with Bosch Automotive into next-generation ADAS platforms | Main | Audi shows integrated Android operating system in Audi Q8 sport concept »

Faurecia to develop and manufacture vehicle fuel cell tanks with STELIA Aerospace Composites IP

16 May 2017

Faurecia, one of the world’s largest automotive equipment suppliers, has acquired an exclusive access to the intellectual property and process know-how of composite hydrogen tanks from STELIA Aerospace Composites. Faurecia is now, with the support of STELIA Aerospace Composites, able to design, industrialize and commercialize high-pressure hydrogen tanks made of carbon fiber composites for fuel cell electric vehicles.

Faurecia has the ambition to become a leading supplier of fuel cell technology. We believe in this new energy vehicle alternative which has increased autonomy and rapid refueling time. In addition, hydrogen can be produced locally using sustainable technology. —Patrick Koller, CEO of Faurecia

Faurecia estimates that 5 million vehicles equipped with fuel cell technology could be in production by 2035.

This acquisition complements the investment that Faurecia recently made in Ad-Venta, a specialist in pressure valves for efficient and safe hydrogen storage. Ad-Venta developed a unique, reliable and compact valve which allows pressure management from 700 to 10 bars for delivery to the fuel cell.