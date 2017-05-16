« Audi shows integrated Android operating system in Audi Q8 sport concept | Main | California Clean Fuels rule reports 100% compliance in 2016 »

Honeywell starts up $300M plant for HFO-1234yf low-GWP MAC refrigerant

16 May 2017

Honeywell has started commercial operations at its new manufacturing plant in Geismar, La., to meet the growing global demand for its next-generation mobile air conditioning (MAC) refrigerant. With this start-up, the plant has become the world’s largest site for producing HFO-1234yf—sold commercially as Solstice yf—a low-global-warming-potential (GWP) refrigerant. (Earlier post.)

Solstice yf was developed to meet the needs of the automotive industry to replace R-134a, the most widely used auto refrigerant. Solstice yf has a GWP of less than 1—lower than CO 2 and 99.9% lower than R-134a, which has a GWP of 1300. R-134a is a hydrofluorocarbon (HFC), which many governments and industries have been looking at phasing out since the early 2000s.

Honeywell invested heavily in the construction and supply of the Geismar facility, creating hundreds of long-term, high value, sustainable jobs for the local area. Geismar has increased its workforce by more than 20 percent and supported nearly 1,400 construction jobs as part of this project. With this investment, Geismar has become one of Honeywell’s most advanced production sites. It will serve as the showcase for some of the company’s own process and automation technologies, including Honeywell Connected Plant.

Honeywell has created a central hub in Louisiana to manufacture its full portfolio of next-generation Solstice products, which includes Solstice yf. The company has invested significantly in its manufacturing facilities across the state, supported by a comprehensive incentive package spearheaded by the Louisiana Economic Development authority.

Today, more than 20 million cars on the road safely use Solstice yf. That number is expected to surpass 40 million by the end of 2017. Nearly every carmaker in the auto industry plans to use the refrigerant in at least one of their US models to take advantage of its numerous environmental benefits. Global adoption of this refrigerant will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of permanently removing more than 30 million cars from the road.