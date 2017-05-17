« Volvo Trucks and Renova testing autonomous refuse trucks; driving in reverse | Main

AKASOL launches two new production sites for series production of Li-ion battery systems

17 May 2017

Lithium-ion battery system company AKASOL (earlier post) is launching two additional production sites at once: a new facility featuring more than 3,000 m2 of production halls and office space in Langen, as well as an additional 700 m2 of halls at its headquarters in Darmstadt. Starting in 2018, up to 150 members of staff will begin series assembly of lithium-ion battery systems for leading European bus manufacturers at the Langen facility.

The automated and automotive-focused series production line will be set up and put into operation by the end of 2017. In the second new plant at the Darmstadt headquarters, small-scale series production for numerous orders in the commercial vehicle, railway and marine industries has already begun.

As part of an initial expansion step in 2018, AKASOL will begin large-scale series production of battery systems for electric buses with a total capacity of up to 300 MWh at the new plant in Langen. This should be enough to equip about 1,500 e-buses annually. A second phase will boost capacity to 600 MWh per year.

In addition to large-scale series production at the Langen plant, the Darmstadt production halls will focus on small-scale series manufacturing, prototypes and samples for customers from the commercial and construction vehicle, railway, and marine fields. AKASOL will then have a total of more than 5,000 m2 of production and logistics halls as well as 1,200 m2 of office space.