GM Fleet to offer new AT&T connected car data plans for business customers; data pooling, unlimited data and corporate billing

17 May 2017

General Motors Fleet and AT&T announced that starting this summer, customers with GM Fleet corporate accounts will be able to activate OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspots in millions of cars, trucks and crossovers with the ability to share unlimited data and receive simplified invoices with centralized billing.

GM Fleet customers with OnStar 4G LTE-equipped Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles already reap the benefits of productivity on the go with AT&T data plans. The 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot in the vehicle enables:

More secure connections for up to seven smartphones, tablets and laptops;

Sharing of near real-time information in the field; and

Connections up to 50 feet from the vehicle.

With the new, enhanced functionality, GM Fleet customers will now also take advantage of:

Unlimited data plans;

Data pooling across vehicles; and

Corporate invoicing to add vehicle plans to existing AT&T corporate accounts.

In 2014, GM launched OnStar with 4G LTE Wi-Fi service and is the industry leader with more than 5 million 4G LTE-equipped vehicles on the road today. Collectively, GM customers have used more than 14 million gigabytes of data since the launch of OnStar 4G LTE, equivalent to sending and receiving nearly 140 billion emails with attachments.