Juniper: V2V to feature in >50% of cars sold by 2022

17 May 2017

A new report from Juniper Research projects that by 2022, 50% of new vehicles will be shipped with V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) hardware, a technology that enables real-time short-range communication between vehicles.

The new research, Consumer Connected Cars: Applications, Telematics & V2V 2017-2022, found that the total number of V2V-enabled consumer vehicles on the road will reach 35 million by 2022, up from less than 150,000 vehicles in 2017. This strong growth rate (376% CAGR) reflects the early stages of roll-out for V2V, but will still only represent 2.7% off all vehicles.

The technology will play an important role in the advance of autonomous vehicles, as the annual production of self-driving cars approaches 15 million by 2025. The research found that, alongside GPS, LiDAR (Light-Detection and Ranging) and road mapping, V2V will be amongst the critical technologies in delivering autonomous driving systems.

The research found that OEMs must include cellular connectivity to provide OTA (Over-The-Air) firmware updates in order for V2V to be successful. Jupiter recommendeds that OEMs implement 5G technology at the earliest opportunity to benefit from these newly enabled services.

5G will play a pivotal role in the future of the V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communications. Low latency, high bandwidth and wide coverage will be the key enabler of new services such as in-vehicle audio streaming and V2I (Vehicle-to-Infrastructure) services, such as safety and weather warnings for drivers.

As the complexity of these services increases, Juniper estimates that future automotive technologies, including autonomous systems, could each consume up to 1 terabyte of data per day.