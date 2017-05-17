Green Car Congress  
Students of Eindhoven University of Technology are presenting bio-composite car

17 May 2017

Students from Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) have designed and built a car made of bio-composite. The car, “Lina”, features chassis, bodywork and interior all made of natural materials.

The team wants to show that the car is not only energy-efficient but has also been produced with a view to sustainability. The super-efficient consumption of the city car is down to its low weight of just 300 kilograms. The car is certified by the Netherlands Vehicle Authority as roadworthy and is suitable to carry four people.

TU/ecomotive has used a combination of bio-composite and bio-plastic for the chassis. The honeycomb structure bio-plastic, or PLA, is used as the core material and is manufactured entirely from sugar beet. It is enveloped in bio-composite sheets that have been composed on the basis of flax, a plant that is also grown in the Netherlands.

In terms of its strength-weight ratio, the bio-composite is comparable with the familiar fiberglass but manufactured in a sustainable way. The bodywork is also flax-based.

May 17, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (1)

Comments

I'd have some serious concerns about PLA's durability, considering how low of a temperature is required to break it down (60°C)...

Posted by: bhtooefr | May 17, 2017 at 04:36 AM

