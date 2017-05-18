« Researchers develop microwave-driven, energy-efficient process for magnesium production | Main | Mercedes-Benz Energy and Vivint Solar partner on US home energy storage systems »

Qualcomm demonstrates dynamic electric vehicle charging; supports up to 20 kW at highway speeds

18 May 2017

Qualcomm Incorporate, through its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., demonstrated dynamic electric vehicle charging (DEVC), which allows vehicles to charge while driving. Based on the Qualcomm Halo wireless electric vehicle charging technology (WEVC), Qualcomm Technologies designed and built a wireless DEVC system capable of charging an electric vehicle (EV) dynamically at up to 20 kW at highway speeds (100 km/h).

Qualcomm Technologies also demonstrated simultaneous charging, in which two vehicles on the same track can charge dynamically at the same time. The vehicles can pick up charge in both directions along the track, and in reverse, further showcasing how the Qualcomm Halo DEVC system has been designed to support real-world implementation of dynamic charging.

The dynamic charging demonstrations took place at the 100-meter FABRIC (FeAsiBility analysis and development of on-Road chargIng solutions for future electriC vehicles) test track, which has been built by VEDECOM at Satory Versailles.

VEDECOM was created in February 2014 and is an Institute for Energy Transition (ITE) established as part of the French government’s ‘Investment for the future plan’ (Programme d’Investissements d’Avenir or PIA). The Institute is dedicated to individual, carbon-free and sustainable mobility.

Qualcomm Technologies and VEDECOM integrated the source part of the Qualcomm Halo DEVC system in the test track, while VEDECOM and Renault integrated the receiving part onto two Renault Kangoo vehicles.

Following the demonstration, the Qualcomm Halo DEVC system was handed over to VEDECOM to perform tests for FABRIC. These tests will evaluate the operation, safety and efficiency of energy transfer to the vehicles for a wide range of practical scenarios including vehicle identification and authorization on entering track, power level agreement between track and vehicle, speed and alignment of vehicle along track.

FABRIC is a €9-million (US$10-million) project, mostly funded by the European Commission, addressing the technological feasibility, economic viability, and socio-environmental sustainability of wireless DEVC.

The project began in January 2014 and will continue through December 2017, and is being undertaken by a consortium of 25 organizations from nine European countries, including automotive manufacturers, suppliers, service providers and research organizations from automotive, road and energy infrastructure domains.

VEDECOM is one of the FABRIC collaborators and responsible for providing the demonstration of the charging solution at Satory using the Qualcomm Halo DEVC system. FABRIC’s main goal is to conduct feasibility analysis of wireless DEVC as a means of EV range extension.

Qualcomm Halo envisages a transport system in which licensed operators build out the Dynamic Charging network in a similar way to which wireless communications networks have been deployed. DEVC technology would be integrated into one or more lanes of main roads and highways and DEVC drivers would drive and charge at the same time.

Qualcomm Halo expects new business models to develop around DEVC networks and services, potentially mirroring the wireless communications business models that have helped drive global adoption of wireless mobile phones and devices.